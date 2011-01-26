Litepanels Get Rugged



Buck McNeely, host of the syndicated program The Outdoorsman, has chosen Litepanels to supply lighting gear.



McNeely chose Litepanels for their portability, performance under rugged conditions and intensity. During a recent filming in the Costa Rican jungle on zip lining, Litepanels were used as fill light under the jungle canopy. McNeely prefers the 1x1 model to light interviews indoors or at night.



“I’ve used the Mini and MicroPros as camera top lights in cloudy conditions for fill,” said McNeely. “I can dial the intensity up or down to make it look more natural as outdoors light. The dimming feature prevents hot or shiny spots on human skin. And at night, it spreads a nice wide area of illumination at close range that works well for lighting faces or surfaces.”



The Outdoorsman premiered in 1985 and is broadcast on over 500 stations around the world. Airing weekly, it features McNeely and a celebrity guest discussing important conservation issues on location, in settings both national and international.



Litepanels is part of the Vitec Group.



