LipSync Post Invests in BlackMagic Videohub

LONDON – As part of LipSync Post’s recent investment program, the full service post-production facility said it installed a Blackmagic Videohub 288 routing switcher to connect and manage the increasing amount of post-production equipment, including LipSync’s recently purchased Baselight grading suites.”



The new integrated multi-format router connects all the machines, monitors and projectors throughout LipSync’s main Wardour Street building. Switching is operated via software on a computer in each room, enabling the system to be customized locally. It also offers machine control.