Lionsgate Taps Ateliere to Modernize Media Supply Chain

CENTURY CITY, Calif.—Ateliere Creative Technologies has released a video detailing how it worked with Lionsgate to transform its media supply chain in ways that helped the studio better manage and monetize its iconic 17,000 title library.

Gray Ainsworth, executive vice president of technical operations & delivery at Lionsgate, noted that migrating to a digital media supply chain into the cloud was designed to address several key issues:

Sales Enablement & Time to Market: The large and growing Lionsgate catalog resulted in a very disparate library with knowledge silos existing all over the company, Ainsworth said. To automate and streamline the supply chain, library visibility was of the utmost importance; a clear picture of what Lionsgate already owned paired with an efficient distribution workflow enabled the sales team to maximize ROI on existing titles.

Creating a Better Partner Experience: While some content was held by Lionsgate, some was held by its partners, creating an unorganized environment for everyone, Ainsworth noted. By centralizing content and then migrating it to the cloud, Lionsgate partners are now able to access “clean” titles, which led to more flexibility and collaboration resulting in the ability to deliver more content without additional resources.

Achieving Greater Operational Efficiency: Establishing a well-defined title hierarchy became critical to managing the numerous assets that correspond with features and episodic content. Through an event bridge, anytime a title is updated in Lionsgate’s title master system, it automatically syncs across the entire workflow, eliminating different versions that perpetuate over time. The entire system was up and running in a matter of weeks. Before, this required a proactive and manual process that resulted in duplications and lost time.

Building for the Future: Rather than constructing an extensive infrastructure in-house, Lionsgate wanted a no code option that allowed them to focus on organizing their library, migrating it to the cloud, and optimizing distribution, the companies said. The result is greater flexibility, more efficient collaboration with service providers and a future-proofed media supply chain set to meet customer needs of today and tomorrow.

The full video and more information on the project is available here.