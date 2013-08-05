Linear Acoustic Shows New Advanced Audio Processors at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Linear Acoustic will feature its growing lineup of digital television loudness managers. The company’s very latest product in this line is the AERO.100 DTV Audio Processor. This unit includes AEROMAX loudness control and industry-standard upmixing/downmixing via UPMAX II. Dolby Digital (AC-3) and Dolby E decoding are standard along with Dolby Digital (AC-3) encoding. A non-coding version is optionally available, as is Nielsen watermark encoding.



The AERO.100 DTV Audio Processor comes with Linear Acoustic Intelligent Dynamic (ID) -- a patented hybrid of single-ended and metadata loudness control -- as a standard feature. ID allows the content to determine the amount of processing needed. A new, selectable Advanced ITU (AI) Limiter allows compliance with more stringent ITU/EBU regulations where necessary.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Linear Acoustics will be at stand 8.D30



www.linearacoustic.com