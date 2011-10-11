Linear Acoustic Relocates Headquarters

LANCASTER, PA.: Linear Acoustic has moved its headquarters to a larger and better appointed facility just a few miles north of its former location in Lancaster. Linear Acoustic has also added two new field application engineers for the East Coast of the United States and for Latin America.



Despite the current downturn in the economy, Linear Acoustic said it has posted steadily increasing revenues over the last few years. In September 2011, the Central Penn Business Journal honored Linear Acoustic as one of the “Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies” in Central Pennsylvania.



Linear Acoustic has added two field application engineers to its staff. Based near the new headquarters, Ken Tankel will provide management and support to the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada. Gilbert Felix, based out of Los Angeles, has the same responsibilities for the Latin American territories.



Tankel was most recently with WCAU-TV, an NBC O&O in Philadelphia, while also providing consulting, design, integration, and project management services to broadcast and other companies as the owner of Future Media Design, LLC. Previously, Tankel was general manager of Dalet Digital Media Systems USA, manager of engineering support U.S. for Pro-Bel, and East Coast director of technical operations, CBS Radio Division.



Born in Brazil, Felix speaks Portuguese and Spanish fluently and, after significantly growing sales in Latin America for Los Angeles-based broadcast solutions manufacturer DNF Controls, was promoted to the director of international sales. He started with DNF Controls in technical support seven years previously.