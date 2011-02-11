Linear Acoustic AERO.air ends loudness complaints for New England Sports Network

The New England Sports Network (NESN) has installed a Linear Acoustic AERO.air processor, which put an immediate end to viewer complaints on loudness variations during its broadcasts.

"We were getting loudness complaints at almost every pro event," said Dave Desrochers, NESN vice president of engineering. "When we tested the AERO.air, customers called and e-mailed to say that we sounded great. Then we took the unit out post-test and received more viewer calls. 'What happened? You had it fixed!' The answer was obvious: Get the AERO.air back on line. We ordered two right away."

The Linear Acoustic AERO.air, now available in 2RU, offers broadcasters loudness control, audio processing, decoding and encoding for TV audio. Two versions of the AERO.air processor are available, and units can be software upgraded in the field to add features as needed. The AERO.air can be adjusted for wideband multistage processing, multiband multistage processing or anywhere in between.

