LIN Media Unveils New and Enhanced iPad App



PROVIDENCE, R.I.: LIN Media announced its new and enhanced iPad app that combines its local content, video and Report It citizen journalism technology among other features optimized for the tablet.



Highlights of LIN Media’s Vers. 2.0 iPad app include immediate access to material published in real time from LIN Media’s digital content centers, breaking news alerts; enhanced video presentation; interactive weather maps and information. The Report It app allows users to send in news, photos and videos.



In October 2010, LIN Media launched its first generation iPad app into the emerging tablet space. The application was built on the previous development work completed for the company’s iPhone app, which featured quick access to news and weather, promotion of video packages, as well as an extension of Report It. LIN’s iPad app Verss 2.0 will be available free of charge on LIN Media’s station web sites and in the app store.



-- Television Broadcast



