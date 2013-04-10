LIN Media Takes Majority Ownership of Dedicated Media

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- LIN TV Corp., announced that it acquired a majority ownership position in Dedicated Media, a multichannel ad buying firm. The acquisition gives LIN technology for data targeting and detailed reporting and analytics. Founded in 2004, Dedicated Media is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Chicago and San Francisco, and provides products that include:



Dedicated Networks that secure inventory directly from top-tier, hand-selected sites that are based on the needs of the client and utilizes

Dedicated Media’s proprietary SMARTstack ad delivery system, to offer custom plans with advanced data targeting, sophisticated decision-making technology, detailed reporting and analytics, and brand safety.

Digital Video Response Network, which distributes its clients’ video to the right audiences through precision targeting capabilities.

CPADNA, Dedicated Media’s acquisition platform that unites advertisers and affiliates through performance-based technology, including Cost Per Action, Cost Per Click and Click2Call network advertising.



LIN Media operates or services 43 television stations and seven digital channels in 23 U.S. markets, along with a diverse portfolio of web sites, apps and mobile products that make it more convenient to access its unique and relevant content on multiple screens.