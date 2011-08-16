LIN Media Announces Brett Jenkins as Vice President and CTO



PROVIDENCE, R.I.: LIN Media announced that Brett Jenkins has been appointed vice president and chief technology officer, a new management position that was established to advance the company’s information technology strategies and opportunities for business development.



Jenkins will advise the company on new technologies, trends and best practices for integration; develop new business models across all areas of technology, including broadcast, Internet, and mobile; and maximize the growth and efficiency of all broadcast and digital operations. He will oversee the company’s IT and engineering functions and report directly to Vincent L. Sadusky, president and CEO. A seasoned executive with nearly 20 years experience in broadcast engineering and IT management and innovation, Jenkins was most recently vice president of technology for ION Media Networks. During his tenure, he identified new business models for mobile media and helped lead the industry’s standardization around broadcast mobile TV.



Jenkins previously worked in executive positions for Thales Broadcast & Multimedia and Thomson. He currently serves on the Board of the Advanced Television Systems Committee, an international, non-profit organization that is developing voluntary standards for digital television, as well as the External Advisory Board for the University of Massachusetts’ Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. He was a member of the FCC’s Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council from 2010 to 2011.



LIN Media and its subsidiaries owns, operates or services 32 network-affiliated broadcast TV stations, interactive television station and niche web sites, and mobile platforms in 17 U.S. markets.



