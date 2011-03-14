LIN and Dish Resolve Retrans Differences
PROVIDENCE, R.I.: LIN Media and Dish came to a retransmission agreement yesterday, more than a week after the broadcaster pulled 27 TV stations off of the satellite TV provider’s systems.
“We are pleased that our negotiations with Dish Network resulted in a fair resolution and a new retransmission consent agreement,” said LIN Media chief Vincent Sadusky in a statement.
The carriage contract between the two expired March 4 at midnight, just a day after the Federal Communications Commission adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to reform retransmission rules. A key element of the proposal is to allow a pay provider to carry an out-of-market TV station should an in-market affiliate pull its signals. It would give TV stations far less leverage in retransmission negotiations.
