LightSquared Signs Two More Wholesale Customers



RESTON, VA. and HOUSTON: LightSquared has signed on two more wholesale customers. The startup, which intends to launch the nation’s first wholesale-only integrated 4G-LTE wireless broadband and satellite network, said the two sign-ups bring its total to 13.



Advanta Technologies, a Texas-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for enterprise customers, entered into a multi-year wholesale agreement with LigthSquared.



Simplexity MVNO Services, located in Reston as is LightSquared, is a a wholly owned subsidiary of wireless solutions provider Simplexity. MVNO Services also entered into a multi-year wholesale agreement with LightSquared. Simplexity MVNO Services is a fully integrated Mobile Virtual Network Enabler which provides end-to-end and customized solutions for Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs).



Under this agreement, Simplexity MVNO Services will become a wholesale customer on LightSquared’s 4G-LTE network and will provide voice and high-speed mobile data services that are private branded for its partners that include retailers, e-tailers, OEMs, marketing organizations and affinity groups, as well as other organizations seeking to provide customized wireless solutions to their customers.



