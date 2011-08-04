LightSquared and PowerNet Global Sign Wholesale Agreement

RESTON, VA. and CINCINNATI: LightSquared and PowerNet Global today announced they have entered into a multi-year wholesale agreement.



Under this agreement, PowerNet Global will become a wholesale customer on LightSquared’s 4G-LTE network and will develop its own branded voice and high-speed mobile data services for its business and residential customers. This partnership represents a major step towards making the latest generation of mobile services available to PowerNet Global’s growing customer base throughout the United States.



“The partnership with LightSquared helps fulfill our goal of delivering an expanding array of advanced communications services to our customers across the country,” said Bernie Stevens, president and chief executive officer of PowerNet Global. “LightSquared’s nationwide network and wholesale business model give us the opportunity to deepen our existing customer relationships and expand into new markets.”



LightSquared yesterday announced that it migrated 50,000 public safety and enterprise customers to its SkyTerra 1 satellite, another step toward launching it’s broadband-and-satellite 4G network. The deal with PowerNet marks its eighth wholesale agreement. LightSquared has wholesale deals with netTalk of Miami, Sprint Nextel, Best Buy Connect, Cellular South, Leap Wireless, Open Range and SI Wireless.

