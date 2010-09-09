Liga TV selects SSL C100 HDS console for new HD OB van

Hungarian production services provider Liga TV has equipped its new HD production vehicle, the Sport 1 OB van, with a 32 + 8-fader Solid State Logic C100 HDS with an SSL MORSE stage box.

Based in Budapest, Liga TV provides production services for live sporting events, large-scale music concerts and other live events. The new OB van is among the first to offer HD capabilities in Hungary.

According to Vilmos Váradi, chief accountant for Liga TV, several factors weighed in the production services provider’s decision to select the console, including the C100 HDS’ features, which make it easy to handle diverse requirements, the console’s standard user interface, its ease of configuration and SSL’s reputation for quality, service and support.

