Library of American Broadcasting Foundation Unveils 2023 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Award Recipients

NEW YORK—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) has annuounced its 2023 honorees for 2023, and will recognize them for their lifetime achievements during the 2023 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The ceremony, produced for LABF by the International Radio & Television Society Foundation (IRTS), was created by LABF, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the past, reflecting the present, and informing the future. The awards presentation celebrates the remarkable creators, innovators, leaders, performers, and journalists who have blazed trails in the radio and television broadcasting industry.

To date, LABF has honored more than 200 leaders in broadcasting since the event's inception back in 2003. Net proceeds from the luncheon will support the preservation and expansion of the Library of American Broadcasting collection, which is curated at the University of Maryland. Considered among the largest of its kind, the Library of American Broadcasting plays a vital role in growing, preserving, and providing access to archives that highlight broadcasting's profound influence on culture and history throughout the world.

“This event celebrates the ‘best of the very best’,” said LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman. “We are absolutely thrilled to pay tribute to and recognize these outstanding individuals for their many trailblazing contributions on behalf of the media industry and American culture.”

The 2023 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts honorees are:

Caroline Beasley, CEO, Beasley Media Group

Wolf Blitzer, Anchor, The Situation Room, CNN

Juju Chang, Co-Anchor, Nightline, ABC News

David E. Kennedy, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Aspire Ventures LLC

Eric Shanks, CEO & Executive Producer, FOX Sports

Valari Dobson Staab, Chairman, NBCUniversal Local

Nina Totenberg, Correspondent, Legal Affairs NPR

Additional honorees will be announced in the very near future, LABF said.

The Nov. 14 luncheon will take place from 11:30 am to 2 pm.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will also support IRTS' student training and diversity initiatives. Sponsorship opportunities, tables and individual tickets may be purchased by contacting Joyce Tudryn at joyce@giantsofbroadcasting.com.