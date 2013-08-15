LG to Offer Interactive TV on Showtime Series

NEW YORK—LG Electronics and Showtime Networks have teamed up to use LG’s “LivePlus” technology to provide subscribers interactive features via the SHO Sync app, which is available on LG’s 2012 and 2013 LG Smart TVs. Interactive content, which will be available initially for selected Showtime series including “Dexter” and new series “Ray Donovan” will include special features, character backgrounds, interactive trivia and polls at precise points in the show.

SHO Synciginally launched on the iPad as a two-screen companion app and was nominated for a 2013 Emmy Award. The same features that were available for SHO Sync will also be available via LG Smart TVs and will not require any additional software or content downloads.



When the LG LivePlus feature recognizes a Showtime original series episode as SHO Sync-enabled, an invitation to play along will appear on screen, and the viewer can opt-in to the experience with a click of their LG TV remote. The LivePlus technology powers the sync experience regardless of whether the program is watched live, On Demand or from a DVR or DVD. Fans can test their knowledge with trivia, earn points and badges, and compete against their friends and other fans. Viewers can also vote in live polls and instantly see real-time audience reactions. The content also appears on-screen at precise points in the program, usually between scenes, and is written in each series’ unique voice. Using the TV’s remote control, SHO Sync content can be easily shared to social platforms including Twitter and Facebook.



“SHO Sync for Smart TVs is a breakthrough for the industry, offering a rich and interactive experience with a strong focus on content, where consumers can enjoy their favorite Showtime series,” said Donald Buckley, executive vice president, Program Marketing and Digital Services, Showtime Networks. “For the first time, viewers can click a single button using their remotes and interact in a completely new way with our programming.”



“The LivePlus synchronous TV platform shows that with LG, it’s all possible,” said James Fishler, LG Electronics USA’s senior vice president of marketing. “It extends the capabilities of LG Smart TVs to enhance the TV viewing experience with compelling content authored by the programmers. While interactive TV has been previously done in many forms, this is the first time that standards such as HTLM5 have been used, enabling high-quality graphics using standard authoring tools.”



