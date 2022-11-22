LG: 88% of Canadian Internet Users Are Reachable by CTV

A new survey from LG Ad solutions has found that the use of connected TVs is near saturation in Canada, with 88% of Canadian internet users are now reachable by connected TV (CTV).

The survey also highlighted the shift to ad-supported streaming options with 60% of these consumers using ad-supported CTV apps and channels.

The findings are part of a newly released study of over 560 Canadian consumers conducted by LG Ad Solutions to understand consumer perceptions and behaviors related to CTV.

The survey also found that 58% of consumers prefer ad-supported models of CTV.

About one in five (18%) of consumers have removed a subscription CTV service from the household in the last 12 months while 15% have added a free ad-supported CTV service during the same period, LG reported.

Consumers have indicated that a shift to ad-supported will continue as 20% plan on removing a subscription CTV service in the next 12 months while 13% plan on adding more free ad-supported services during the same period. In fact, 65% of consumers express the desire to trade off less expensive subscriptions for ad inclusion.

“There have been two recent ‘big shifts’ in Canadian television viewing habits - the first was the rise of subscription-driven connected TV, fueled by rapid adoption related to the initial onset of the pandemic,” said Tony Marlow, Global CMO at LG Ad Solutions. “And right now we are in the midst of the second big shift, the adoption of free ad-supported connected TV content. This latest piece of thought leadership shows that most Canadians now both use and prefer ad-supported models of connected TV. This presents an opportunity for marketers to provide better TV experiences for viewers and connect with their audiences on the biggest screen in Canadian homes.”

Other key findings include: