Leyard and Planar Hire Skinski as GM for Broadcast and Media

PREŠOV, SLOVAKIA—Kathy Skinski is joining the Leyard and Planar team as the new general manager of broadcast and media, per a company announcement. Skinski will be responsible for creating new opportunities and building on existing relationships with broadcast companies.

With more than 20 years of experience, Skinski has held television and digital positions with companies like ABC Network, Time Warner Cable and CNN.

She will be based in Washington, D.C.