Level 3's Vyvx to Deliver Super Bowl for the 24th Year

BROOMFIELD, COLO. – Level 3 Communications announced it will provide live, high-definition television broadcast video services for Super Bowl XLVII on Feb. 3, using its Vyvx VenuNet+ technology.



This year, the Super Bowl will be hosted at The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, which is connected directly to Level 3's fiber-optic network. In total, more than 3,500 hours of video content will be acquired, encoded and transported across Level 3's Vyvx VenueNet+ platform as part of the coverage.



Level 3 will also carry the pre-game and post-game feeds to NFL operations centers in Mt. Laurel, N.J., Culver City, Calif. and NFL Network master control facilities in Atlanta, as well as other broadcast networks and satellite teleport sites for global distribution.



Level 3's Vyvx VenueNet+ technology is engineered to provide unparalleled HD and SD digital video services, with added HD and SD encoding, high-speed Internet and telephony services. The Vyvx technology is used in all 31 NFL football venues across the country.



