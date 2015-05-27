Lectrosonics President Retires

RIO RANCHO, N.M.—Lectrosonics announced the retirement of longtime company president Larry Fisher, as well as the promotions of Gordon Moore to president and Karl Winkler to vice president of Sales and Service, effective June 1, 2015.



Retiring president Larry Fisher, who has been with the company for 43 years, will remain active with Lectrosonics as chairman of the board of directors, and will continue his presence on industry-related social media sites. During Fisher’s leadership at the company, Lectrosonics has garnered a number of industry awards, including winning the Cinema Audio Society award for excellence in technology on two occasions.



Taking the reigns as Lectrosonics president is Gordon Moore, a 26-year veteran of the company and longtime vice president of sales and service. Moore has been active in the audio and A/V industry since joining Lectrosonics in 1988. In 1991 he became an instructor for the International Communications Industries Association Academy, teaching audio systems design, theory and troubleshooting. In 2000, Moore was voted Educator of the Year by the Infocomm Professional Education and Training Committee and was named chairman for 2015.



Karl Winkler is being promoted to the position of vice president of sales and service. Winkler, who has been with Lectrosonics for a decade, was previously the company’s director of business development. Winkler has worked in the professional audio industry since 1992, when he joined the U.S. Air Force Band in Washington, D.C. as an audio engineer. He has also given seminars on microphones, audio and wireless microphone systems at Audio Engineering Society conventions, Syn Aud Con seminars and many colleges and universities.





