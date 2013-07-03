Leader Launches Video Camera and Image Test System

CYPRESS, CALIF.—Leader Instruments has introduced the FS8681 video camera image inspection and evaluation system. Designed for use with a standard PC, the FS8681 allows efficient checking of characteristics such as image distortion, chroma phase and saturation, tonal characteristics, resolution, signal-to-noise-ratio and pixel-related defects.





Measurement sequences can be configured via an integral graphic user interface, allowing control of peripheral devices. Available displays include a measurement module window which is used to enter judgment criteria and other conditions as individual parameters. A measurement module window enables tests to be performed with specific conditions. Multiple tests can then be integrated using a measurement sequence editor, the results being shown in a measurement sequence execution display.



Leader specifies Blackmagic Design's Decklink Studio input/output board to interface cameras with the host PC. This enables direct connection of 3G/HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, NTSP/PAL, USB and IEEE 1394 sources. Recommended operating system is Microsoft Windows 7, 32 or 64 bit.





An optional chart box is available including a patented Leader chart which can be used to display camera resolution numerically. The product is now shipping.