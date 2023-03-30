Leader Instruments To Highlight Newly Added JPEG XS Options At NAB Show

FORT LEE, N.J.—Leader Instruments will feature its newly added LV5600-SER33 option for its LV5600 waveform monitor and LV7600-SER33 option for its LV7600 rasterizer—both providing support for JPEG XS (SMPTE ST 2112-22) compressed signals up to 4K—at the 2023 NAB Show (opens in new tab), April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

Available as an optional license, the company’s SER33 can perform JPEG XS stream parsing, decoding and encoding, compressed video signal and packet header analysis, packet error detection and comparatively display JPEG XS, SDP and ST2110-40. The SER33 toolset also can output JPEG XS compressed video test signals, the company said.

Leader’s SER33 option allows production staff in a studio or on location to monitor and analyze the quality of incoming or outgoing JPEG XS signals. These checks can be performed during pre-transmission line-up and live production. Decoded JPEG XS signal streams can be compared alongside uncompressed test sources using the multiscreen facilities, it said.

Leader’s LV5600 is a mains-powered SDI/IP waveform monitor in a half-rack width 3U desktop chassis with a touch-screen front panel display. It provides the facilities needed to monitor SDI as well as video-over-IP signals seamlessly in a hybrid operating environment, Leader said.



Features include test pattern generation, eye pattern display, closed-caption monitoring, CIE chroma chart, HDR measurement, focus assist, customizable screen layout, tally interface, 4K/UHD operation, 10G/25G IP input and 12G-SDI interfaces. The unit supports SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2022-7 and SMPTE 2110 protocols. The LV5600 also incorporates Leader's intuitive CINEZONE and CINELITE, it said.

The LV7600 rasterizing waveform monitor offers the same capabilities as the LV5600 but in a low-profile 19-inch 1U form factor for easy rack or desk mounting.

See Leader Instruments at NAB Show booth C4920.