Leader Instruments Sets Up New Digs

Leader Instruments Corporation, makers of audio and video test equipment and other products, has relocated its U.S. headquarters from Cypress to Fullerton, Calif. The company has also partnered with Lanny Electronics (Anaheim, Calif.) for post-sales maintenance and service.





The new Fullerton location will handle sales and training. The company, which was established 45 years ago in the U.S. by Leader Electronics (Yokohama, Japan), said its existing network of sales representatives and regional offices would remain unchanged, with all reporting to the new Fullerton location. This network offers pre-sales liaison, sales and post-sale support to new and existing customers across the various US markets and in Canada, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela. European sales continue to be handled by Leader-appointed resellers in major cities across the continent.



The new address is:



Leader Instruments Corporation,

1501 E. Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 140,

Fullerton, CA 92831

Tel: +1 714 527-9300

Fax: +1-714-527-7490

USA toll free: +1 800 645-5104

Email: sales@leaderamerica.com

Web: www.leaderamerica.com



At the recent NAB Show Leader Instruments exhibited its full range of test instruments, file-analysis software and several third-party products. This included the latest addition to the company's Eyeheight series of broadcast legalizer hardware and plug-ins. Previously limited to Microsoft Windows, the BroadcastSafeMC plug-in legalizer for Avid Media Composer is now available to run on Apple OS X.



Eyeheight's BroadcastSafeMC is a complete plug-in legalizer, safe-area generator and graphic measurement toolset for use with Avid's Media Composer 7 and Interplay nonlinear editing systems. It works seamlessly with Media Composer, enabling users to verify and conform content prior to submission to any file-based quality control system.



BroadcastSafeMC supports composite, RGB, RGB-plus-Y and simultaneous composite-plus-RGB legalizing, all with user-adjustable soft clipping at high and low thresholds. Precise chroma-space conversion and accurate limiting ensure compliance while keeping the full gamut available for creative use. Editors can select from an extensive range of presets, or work in custom mode, which gives full access to 15 configurable parameters. Facility administrators can assign which built-in presets are available to users, create new presets or disable the custom option to ensure that only approved configurations are implemented.



The safe-area generator integrated within BroadcastSafeMC provides over 100 markers covering all the requirements for standard-definition, high-definition and 2K broadcasting, including 16:9 and 14:9 in SD. Administrators can modify the set of markers available to users, add new custom markers or restrict access.