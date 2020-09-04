Leader Instruments Hires O’Neill as Regional Sales Manager

FORT LEE, N.J.—Leader Instruments is welcoming Thomas O’Neill to its North America sales team, where he will serve as the central regional manager.

O’Neill comes to Leader after having served as the vice president of North American Sales & Business Development at Omnitek. He also has experience with For-A, Abekas Video Systems, Quantel, Chyron, Pixel Power and as a co-founder of Cine-tal.

As central regional manager, O’Neill will be in charge of business development across the U.S. Midwest and Canada.