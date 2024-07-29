Leader Electronics of Europe to Feature New ZEN-W Series Advanced Analyzers at IBC Show

THATHAM, U.K.—Test and measurement specialist Leader Electronics of Europe will make the European debut of its ZEN-W Series of advanced analyzers at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Consisting of the LV5600W waveform monitor and LV7600W rasterizer, the series offers many new features as well as a WebRTC interface that enables secure remote control and monitoring from a web-connected desktop or laptop computer, the company said.

Developed based on the company’s LV5600W and LV7600W, the ZEN-W Series is designed to meet the needs of media companies transitioning from SDI to IP, HD to UHD and Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) to High Dynamic Range (HDR), it said.

The LV5600W is a 3U-high, half-rack-wide unit with an integral 7-inch touchscreen display. The LV7600W is a compact 1U unit and offers SDI and TMDS monitor outputs. The series supports all of the T&M tools and options available with the original ZEN Series, including traditional picture, waveform, vectorscope and ancillary data display, IP traffic analysis and JPEG-XS analysis. The series also provides all of the support required to monitor 4K, UHD, 2K, HD, SD SDI as well as video-over-IP signals, the company said.

The ZEN-W Series includes several new production and post-production capabilities, such as: full range SDR of black error, CIE, gamut error, histogram, level error, audio/video timing offset, noise level, test signals as well as vector and waveform, it said.

Supporting full range SDR are CINELITE and CINEZONE, including five-bar, frame capture and image quality adjustment. CINEZONE is further enhanced with new presets specifically for ARRI and RED camera users, it said.

The new range also includes bi-directional HDR/SDR conversion with the ability to import 3D color lookup tables (LUTs) via a plug-in USB memory, thus enabling HDR content to be viewed in SDR and vice versa. This feature simplifies live production, on-set production and post-production workflows, it said.

New audio features include an audio mapping capability that simplifies the task of checking the level of IP audio streams. The audio level display can be flexibly configured for easy supervision, while both instruments also gain support for multilingual closed captions in the CC608, CC708 and OP47 categories, collectively covering most European languages.

See Leader Electronics of Europe at IBC 2024 Stand 10.C01.