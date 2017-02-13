Leader Electronics Joins AIMS

LONDON—Leader Electronics has carved itself a spot in the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), the company announced via a press release. The producer of test and measurement equipment joins a group of other companies that are working to implement IP-based technology to work alongside or replace SDI-based systems.

The AIMS organization works to provide education, awareness and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure. As a member of AIMS, Leader will now follow the AIMS bylaws, which provide specific guidance to members and to the media industry via its AIMS Roadmaps. The organization officially endorses an IP transition that includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67, VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04, and AMWA NMOS IS-04.

Leader currently pushes IP technology with its LV5490 4K/HD/SD test instrument, which is compatible with Sony’s IP Live Video and Network Media Interface technologies.