Leader Debuts HD Waveform Monitor

FULLERTON, Calif. —Leader lnstruments announced an addition to its range of portable waveform monitors. Developed from the established LV5330, the LV5333 is a multi-SDI monitor designed for use in studios, technical areas or attached to a video camera-support tripod. The integral 6.5 inch XGA TFT LCD screen can also be used to display video signal waveform, vectorscope or the video image.

Leader's CineLite II, CineLite Advanced, histogram, gamma display, gamut and level error display functions, which were optional on the LV5330, are now included as standard. Other features include cable length, external timing display and field frequency deviation display.

User-configurable multi-display combinations allow easy inspection of signal parameters. Full-screen displays can alternatively be selected to allow detailed review of specific elements. Up to eight channels of embedded audio can be displayed using bar level meters. SDI-embedded audio can be extracted and two user-selectable audio channels sent as AES/EBU to a BNC output; they can also be monitored via the headphone output.

The Leader LV5333 is compatible with more than 20 HD-SDI/SD-SDI formats. It can be set to display YCbCr, YRGB, YGBR, GBR or RGB luminance waveform, color vector, five-bar, surround-sound level, status or video source. Freeze mode allows comparison of different SDI input signals. Thumbnail picture display can be selected with other multi-display operating modes for easy source identification. Input format, colorimetry, black burst or tri-level external reference input are auto-sensed. Any line of the video signal can selected and displayed in waveform, vector or five-bar representations.

The display panel is framed on three sides by clearly labeled pushbutton function selectors, plus three rotary adjustment controls and a forward-facing USB interface, making theLV5330 easy to control.

The LV5333 occupies a 215 x 128 x 63 millimeter (8.5 x 5 x 2.5 inches) housing and weighs 1.3 kilograms. It can be powered from battery or a universal mains adapter.

Rear-panel connections include 3G/HD/SD SDI (A and B) input, external loop-through reference input, reclocked SDI signal output, digital audio output, remote control of preset selections, DC power input (XLR) and Ethernet remote control (supporting Telnet, FTP and SNMP).

The LV5333 can optionally be upgraded to enhance the exposure evaluation and gamma correction capability for cameras with SLOG-2 (high/low key functions), zoom-in and aperture function, and a user-customizable false colors function.