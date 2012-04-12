Larcan Integrates Triveni Transport Stream Monitoring for Mobile DTV Demo



PRINCETON, N.J.:Triveni Digital’s StreamScopeMT-40 real-time DTV transport stream monitor and analyzer will be demonstrated within Larcan’s mobile DTV system at the NAB Show. The Mobile Plus end-to-end solution for fixed and mobile DTV delivery will rely on the StreamScope MT-40 to provide MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream monitoring and analysis of DTV mobile signals.



The StreamScope MT-40 DTV monitoring and analysis tool features a single user-friendly graphical interface, enabling services providers to monitor multiple terrestrial and mobile transport streams in real time, from any location across the network. Broadcasters have the capability to view EPG and ESG data sets and program guides, as well as verify that all streams comply with ATSC, MPEG, ATSC A/78, SCTE, DVB-SI, ISDB, and ATSC M/H standards and protocols. By identifying potential transport stream issues, the StreamScope MT-40 allows users to address the problem quickly and resolve the underlying cause to ensure the integrity and reliability of mobile transport streams.





