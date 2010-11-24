LaCie partners with Pro Sound Effects

LaCie, a provider of professional storage solutions, and Pro Sound Effects, provider of professional sound effects libraries and solutions, have arranged a strategic partnership that will deliver premium sound effects libraries and search software via hard drives for an enhanced media production experience.

Until now, the BBC Sound Effects Library was available only on audio CD, making it cumbersome for media producers to search, audition, select and import sound effects. The new partnership creates a complete digital experience for media production professionals. By combining database sound files with hard drive technology and search software, media producers will have a comprehensive sound design solution that optimizes content integration and workflow.

The partnership delivers five BBC sound libraries on the LaCie d2 Quadra and the LaCie Rikiki. The largest of the libraries, created by Pro Sound Effects, leverages the original 2400 sound effects while including an additional 30,000 commercial sound effects that were previously unavailable. Now, the entire library of 32,400 sound effects can be purchased in one complete collection on a LaCie’s 1TB d2 Quadra.

The d2 Quadra was developed for full compatibility, including four interfaces, eSATA 3Gb/s, FireWire 800, FireWire 400 and USB 2.0, for universal connectivity to PC and Mac workstations. The d2 Quadra features a fanless design for quiet operation in any production environment.

The smaller sound collections can be purchased on LaCie’s Rikiki, which is enclosed in brushed aluminum and can fit in a pocket for mobility and data protection.