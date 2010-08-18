KVIA-TV Talks with DirecTV Reach Impasse

EL PASO, TEXAS: Carriage talks between KVIA-TV and DirecTV have come to a halt, the station says.



“KVIA-TV ABC-7 and the DirecTV satellite service are negotiating a new satellite carriage agreement,” KVIA said Monday. “Unfortunately, the negotiations are currently at an impasse and the current contract expires on Monday, Aug. 23, 2010 at 1 p.m. El Paso time.”



The El Paso Times reported that KVIA General Manager Kevin Lowell said the station was asking “but a small fraction of what DirecTV pays less viewed cable networks such as The Disney Channel, ESPN and Fox Sports.”



Lowell said DirecTV was also refusing carriage for KVIA’s diginets, including the El Paso-Las Cruces CW, LATV and StormTrack 24-7.



“If you are a DirecTV subscriber and if ABC-7 is unable to reach a new agreement with DirecTV, you will not be able to receive ABC-7 newscasts or programs from the ABC network from the DirecTV satellite service after next Monday afternoon,” KVIA says at its Web site. “ABC-7 will, of course, continue to be available to you free over the air, or by cable, or by satellite from the Dish Network. ABC-7 will keep you fully informed of the progress of the negotiations with DirecTV.”

-- Deborah D. McAdams