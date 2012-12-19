Kudelski's OpenTV Sues Netflix for Patent Infringment
SAN FRANCISCO -- OpenTV, a Kudelski Group company announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Netflix, Inc. in the U.S. District Court in Delaware. The lawsuit alleges that Netflix is willfully infringing seven U.S patents owned by OpenTV.
OpenTV is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox