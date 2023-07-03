KTUL NewsChannel 8 in Tulsa Upgrades Transmitter

TULSA, Okla.—KTUL, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s television station in Tulsa, has announced the completion of a major two-year project to upgrade its transmitter so that it can move the station’s broadcast signal from VHF to UHF.

These upgrades increased the signal power to a full one megawatt transmission, the maximum allowed by the FCC for UHF stations. With one of the strongest signals in the Tulsa DMA, NewsChannel 8 now has the ability to reach more local communities with its stronger over-the-air signal, Sinclair reported.

“The upgrades, and the switch from VHF to UHF transmission, allows KTUL to broadcast with a stronger signal, allowing us to reach more of the Tulsa community who rely on over-the-air broadcasts for their news, content and emergency information,” David Shaffer, KTUL’s chief engineer explained. “The project, which took nearly two-years to complete, is one of the most significant upgrades we have made at the station, and we are excited to rollout reception and picture quality like never before.”