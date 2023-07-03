KTUL NewsChannel 8 in Tulsa Upgrades Transmitter
The new transmitter has allowed the station to move its broadcast signal from VHF to UHF
TULSA, Okla.—KTUL, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s television station in Tulsa, has announced the completion of a major two-year project to upgrade its transmitter so that it can move the station’s broadcast signal from VHF to UHF.
These upgrades increased the signal power to a full one megawatt transmission, the maximum allowed by the FCC for UHF stations. With one of the strongest signals in the Tulsa DMA, NewsChannel 8 now has the ability to reach more local communities with its stronger over-the-air signal, Sinclair reported.
“The upgrades, and the switch from VHF to UHF transmission, allows KTUL to broadcast with a stronger signal, allowing us to reach more of the Tulsa community who rely on over-the-air broadcasts for their news, content and emergency information,” David Shaffer, KTUL’s chief engineer explained. “The project, which took nearly two-years to complete, is one of the most significant upgrades we have made at the station, and we are excited to rollout reception and picture quality like never before.”
