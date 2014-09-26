KSHB-TV to Debut New Set That Embraces Social Media

KANSAS CITY, MO.—KSHB-TV, Kansas City’s 41 Action News Station, is debuting an interactive, state-of-the-art news set on Monday, Sept. 29, 2014 at 11 am. The new set allows the 41 Action News team to deliver the news in an immediate, versatile way and will give Kansas City news viewers a more interactive news presentation. The set contains 45 high-definition monitors, including two video walls measuring 6-by-12 feet. Anchors will provide viewers active updates by using multiple touchscreens and will have access to a large interactive digital center dedicated to the collection and presentation of social media news content. The set contains several presentation areas that will provide anchors and reporters unique ways to present their stories.



To view photos and see a time lapse of the set being installed visit www.KSHB.com/set.



KSHB is owned by the E.W. Scripps Co., which will own 21 local TV stations after approval of its acquisition of two Granite Broadcasting stations later this year. Scripps also has daily newspapers in 13 markets across the United States, and it runs the Scripps National Spelling Bee.