KPN chooses Accenture to deliver Dutch telecom multiscreen service

KPN has selected Accenture to develop and maintain television services based on the Accenture Video Solution.

Under the agreement, Accenture will improve service performance and deliver KPN’s interactive TV service to multiple devices (TV, tablets and smartphones). Using Accenture’s software-based open architecture, KPN is able to offer a unique viewing experience. This new integrated solution will add features to KPN’s iTV and iTV Online services.

KPN’s iTV Online Services leverage KPN’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) for content streaming. The CDN provides various business-to-business and consumer services using the latest technology.

Through its video software and services capabilities, Accenture is making it possible for the telecom to provide its subscribers with an advanced multiscreen video experience, remote recording capabilities and catch-up TV.