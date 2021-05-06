KOTV Adds For-A Telestrator to Enhance Weather Coverage

TULSA, Okla.—In March, KOTV, the Griffin Communications-owned CBS affiliate in Tulsa, deployed a For-A FVW-700 telestrator to enhance its newscast weather segments.

“When a meteorologist does a ‘First Forecast,’ ‘Final Forecast,’ or ‘Severe WX’ presentation from our WX Pod position, he or she will use the telestrator to help reinforce or further illustrate what they are communicating,” said John Quesnel, director of production for KOTV/KQCW. “The meteorologists can also call up a live video feed from any of our seven skycams, 10 weather trackers or 15 live units to help point out or illustrate a key weather item.”

The FVW-700 helps KOTV clarify conditions for viewers regardless of the weather. “During non-severe weather, it could be used to point out weather phenomena or highlight certain weather data,” he said. “During severe weather, this could be storm path, timing, speed, direction, etc.”

The station also plans to use the FVW-700 to accentuate its ability to tell news stories as well as to cover local high school and college football, said Quesnel.

Part of a duopoly with CW affiliate KQCW, KOTV produces 50 hours of live news per week, including 12 hours for KQCW.

KOTV uses a touchscreen with the FVW-700, but the telestrator also can support annotation using up to two wireless tablets via Wi-Fi for additional production flexibility.