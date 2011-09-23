Korean Broadcasting Systems Upgrades With Harman Studer Vista 9



SEOUL: Korean Broadcasting Systems has outfitted its new high-definition OB van with Harman’s Studer Vista 9 digital mixing console. Broadcast Solutions GmbH of Germany installed the Vista 9, along with a complete audio/video system within the vehicle. The OB van was built by Broadcast Solutions and Dongyang Digital Co., Ltd. of South Korea. The van was first put to use at the 2011 IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) World Championships in Daegu, Korea, held Aug. 27 to Sept. 4.



The multi-room van includes an audio production room, where the large-frame, 52-fader Studer Vista 9 anchors the audio system, which is optimized for 5.1 Surround Sound monitoring and mixing.



In addition, KBS has ordered a second Vista 9 console with 52 faders for one of its television production studios in Seoul, which will be installed in November 2011. Also, four more Vista 5 consoles have been ordered and will be installed later this fall in four new HD OB vans for the four regional main centers in Pusan, Kwangju, Daegu and Daejeon. These new upgrades are the latest in a long line of Studer purchases by KBS, which has a total of 11 large-frame D950 mixers and nine large-frame Vista 5, 6 and 8 consoles in daily use in television production and live television news studios throughout South Korea.



