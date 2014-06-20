KOAA 5 Debuts New BOC

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.— KOAA 5 has expanded its presence in Colorado Springs with the debut of its brand new, 25,000-square-foot broadcast center, located at 5520 Tech Center Drive. The facility is an impressive upgrade to KOAA’s long-standing home in Colorado Springs, while holding fast to the station’s commitment to Pueblo-area viewers with recently upgraded studios there as well.

While some local television stations are contracting, opting for smaller office space and a smaller, off-site staff, KOAA’s multimillion dollar investment in the two-city expansion is a direct attempt to continue its leadership position in local news. The moves represent a continued effort on the part of the number one news station to aggressively expand its operations and presence in Southern Colorado.

Evan Pappas, president and general manager of the Cordillera owned station, said “We’ve called this area home for more than sixty years and we continue to invest in the communities we serve. As part of that investment, we’ve made a conscious effort to continue our role as the only local news station with full broadcast capabilities from both city centers.” Pappas continued, “We’ve devoted significant resources to adding the latest technology and most experienced people to remain the dominant and most trusted news source. Our dual-city approach allows News 5 to more quickly and fully cover news in all 12 counties that comprise the local television viewing area.”

The new Springs facility, which was purchased by KOAA in 2013, has more than double the space previously held by the station on Communication Circle and features an open news content management center that integrates seamlessly with what is the largest and most technologically advanced television news set in the market and rivaling that of most major markets in the country.

KOAA 5 employs more than 100 people, many of whom spend time working in both locations. Both the Colorado Springs and Pueblo buildings include dedicated employee lounges and workout rooms. The Springs building also has three conference rooms, with plans to make these available to the public on a reservation basis.

At the same time as construction work began on the Colorado Springs building, KOAA’s Pueblo facility underwent a full remodel and technology update, along with a brand new, news set that debuted in December. Both buildings are capable of delivering complete news broadcasts to viewers from either city.