KNR Renews News and Live Production Partnership with nxtedition

MALMÖ, Sweden—Microservices-based production platform provider nxtedition has announced that Kalaallit Nunaata Radioa (KNR), the state-owned national broadcaster in Greenland, has signed a new strategic agreement to use nxtedition's workflow platform for the next five years.

Despite serving an audience of little more than 56,000, KNR creates 800 hours of television and 6000 hours of radio each year and it selected nxtedition’s workflow platform as a way to create large amounts of high-quality content with a limited budget and staff.

The nxtedition platform brings together pre-production, ingest, media management, scriptwriting and editing, graphics, prompting and live studio automation, delivering the final output for broadcast to radio, online and social media platforms.

“Before moving to nxtedition, KNR had been working with outdated technical equipment which limited what we could achieve,” said Annga Lynge, CEO of KNR. “nxtedition transformed our operations, allowing the team to put their focus on the content and productivity. It also enabled collaboration across the organisation and our platforms. We are keen to continue this success, and we are pleased to confirm the support of nxtedition until 2029 at least.”

"Our approach has been distinct from the outset,” added Roger Persson, the sales and marketing director at nxtedition. “We collaborated with seasoned broadcasters and innovative minds in software and IT to create a platform tailored to the actual requirements of producers working under tight schedules, producing more with less. The goal is to make technology seamless, allowing storytelling to take center stage. It's gratifying to see KNR, the world's sole Kalaallisut broadcaster, experiencing the positive outcomes of this approach, becoming more creative and efficient".