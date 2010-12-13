KMOV Ignites daily newscasts

KMOV, the Belo-owned CBS affiliate in St. Louis, MO, is now on the air with Grass Valley’s Ignite scalable automated production system for its daily HDTV local newscasts.

The Ignite HD system at KMOV includes 3M/Es, 16 control ports and is scalable from 24 to 96 video inputs and 24 to 96 audio inputs. The control room system consists of an integrated Grass Valley Kayak HD video production switcher and audio mixer that simplifies production and allows a single operator to run an entire newscast.

Optional video and audio panels are available for those broadcasters, like KMOV, that want the option to employ a manually operated system. KMOV’s Ignite system went live on Sept. 25, and the station has already benefited from a marked improvement in its technical capabilities.

Belo, KMOV’s parent company, is using the Ignite system in the St. Louis market as a proof of concept for its 17 other stations, with a combined reach of 14 percent of U.S. television households.

The installation of the Ignite system at KMOV went very smoothly, as the station already had a Kayak HD video production switcher. This was paired with an existing HD robotic camera system, HD servers, HD news editing and HD graphics platform. They also purchased a Klotz Digital audio mixing system for the Ignite to handle stereo audio feeds.