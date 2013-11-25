KIRO-TV Travels to Panama Canal With Zylight F8 LED Fresnel

LOS ANGELES —As part of a story about the Panama Canal’s expansion’s local economic impact that aired Nov. 20, KIRO-TV, the Cox Media Group-owned CBS affiliate for Seattle-Tacoma sent a news team to tour the Panama Canal and talk with shipping industry professionals from the region.



Terry Griffin, bureau chief photojournalist, left his heavier HMI lights at the station and instead packed the Zylight F8 LED Fresnel. The F8 collapses to less than four inches, which was helpful during the international trip.



According to Griffin, using the F8 avoided several problems on location, including a lack of power outlets that would have rendered his AC-only HMI lights useless.



“There was zero AC power available to us on the massive canal construction zone for our interview,” he said. “Using my 90-watt Anton/Bauer camera battery to power the F8 at 100 percent gave me an hour and six minutes of beautiful 5600K light. Having to only take one battery type charger for both light and camera was a huge bonus.”



He added, “The F8 was the perfect fill light to the noonday sun key light at the equator. Zero heat, zero cables – the F8 solved my lighting dilemma with added bonuses. It’s a great tool in the ENG/EFP kit for any TV photojournalist.”



Available in daylight (5600K) or tungsten (3200K), the F8 maintains single shadow traditional Fresnel beam shaping through an eight-inch SCHOTT glass lens, and offers a patented focusing system for spot and flood operations. With a color rendering index of up to 97 or better, the fully dimmable F8 offers and adjustable beam spread (16-70 degrees) for even coverage for widescreen productions. Its LED engine with quantum dot technology draws only 95 watts, but has close to the light output of a traditional 1000-watt Fresnel.