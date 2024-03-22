Kidstream Joins Curiosity's Smart Bundle

SILVER SPRING, Md.—Kidstream, a streaming provider of high-profile children’s shows, has become the latest streaming service to join Curiosity’s Smart Bundle.

Anchored by Curiosity Stream’s award-winning documentary films, series, and specials, the Smart Bundle offers seven streaming services at a discounted rate.

“Kidstream brings the biggest children’s shows together in one place, but that’s only part of the reason we love it,” said John Higgins, director of content partnerships at Curiosity. “Kidstream’s vision of creating an oasis where parents don’t have to worry about kids being served advertisements and suggestions to view inappropriate content is inspiring and a great example of what the Smart Bundle is all about.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Curiosity Stream and join their exceptional, enriching Smart Bundle offering,” said Dean Koocher, co-founder of Kidstream. “For families that appreciate high-quality, thoughtful programming that brings learning, adventure, and inspiration without the hassle of advertising, the Smart Bundle really is the perfect solution, and we are delighted to now be a part of it.”

Kidstream was founded in 2017 by two executives, Dean Koocher and Jordan Jedeikin, who, with 45 years combined experience, have helped launch and grow hit shows such as Teletubbies, LazyTown, and Book Hungry Bears.

Currently, Kidstream contains hundreds of hours of programming including classic shows like Barney, LazyTown, The Wiggles, and Thomas & Friends, as well as newer hits such as Sid the Science Kid, Kate & Mim-Mim, and many US-premieres like The Sound Collector, narrated by Keira Knightly, which launches later this Spring.