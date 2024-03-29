Sinclair's KHQA-TV Upgrades to R&S THU9evo Transmitter
KHQA-TV is the latest Sinclair station to select the R&S THU9evo with NextGen TV capabilities from Rohde & Schwarz
QUINCY, Ill.—KHQA-TV, the Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned dual CBS/ABC affiliate in Quincy has selected the Rohde & Schwarz R&S THU9evo transmitter to modernize broadcast operations and position itself for a future NextGen TV transition.
KHQA-TV, which serves the Tri-State area of northeastern Missouri, western Illinois and extreme southeastern Iowa, is the latest Sinclair station to choose the transmitter.
“The R&S THU9evo product line of transmitters has been a solid base of the Sinclair transmitter projects with 100 repack transitions, 20 IOT replacements, 11 power increases as well as six VHF-to-UHF conversion projects completed,” said Dale Scherbring, senior director of RF transmission at the broadcast group.
“It’s been a great product for our 1.0 and 3.0 transmission standards, and we love the efficiency over the old IOT transmitters.”
More information is available on the company’s website.
See Rohde & Schwarz at NAB Show booth SU4039.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.