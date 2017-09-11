Ken Truong Named President of For-A

CYPRESS, CALIF.—For-A Corporation of America has announced a change at the top, with the appointment of Ken Truong as the video and audio systems manufacturer’s new president; the move was official as of Aug. 1.

Ken Truong

Truong has been with For-A for 18 years. He has previously served as the company’s technical director and chief technical officer.

Truong takes over the position of president from Hiro Tanoue, who has been promoted to general manager, Planning Division, for For-A Company Limited. Tanoue will now be based in For-A’s headquarters in Tokyo. Truong will continue to operate out of For-A’s west coast office in Cypress, Calif.