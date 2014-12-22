Kelly Fair Named Wohler Vice President of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO—Wohler Technologies announced the appointment of Kelly Fair as the vice president of sales for Wohler. In this role, Fair will take on responsibility for Wohler’s baseband and stream-based products, including the company’s acclaimed AMP2 Series audio and video monitors and MPEG Series transport stream monitoring and analysis systems. He will work alongside Craig Newbury, vice president of sales, RadiantGrid, the division of the company responsible for Wohler’s file-based product portfolio.

Prior to joining Wohler, Fair served as head of sales, North America, for Riedel Communications. During his eight years with Riedel, Fair developed the company’s direct sales strategy; built a national sales team; implemented a variety of programs to improve product development and distributor and user training; and guided the company in achieving a staggering U.S. revenue increase of 900 percent over seven years. Fair earlier held the role of southwestern U.S. district sales manager, professional products, at Sennheiser Electronics Corp.

Fair is based at Wohler’s Hayward, Calif., headquarters and reports directly to Wohler President and CEO Carl Dempsey.