KCRG-TV Joins 4:30 a.m. Newscast Ranks

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA: KCRG-TV is pushing the start time of its morning newscast back to 4:30 a.m. come Jan. 3, the ABC affiliate said.



KCRG’s morning newscast now runs from 5 to 7 a.m. weekdays, followed by ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The same team will anchor the additional half hour, dubbed “KCRG-TV9 First News.”



“More and more people are starting their days earlier,” KCRG-TV9 News Director Kara Kelly. “We realize that they need to have important local information at the start of their day.”



KCRG said it now offers 31 hours of local news per week. It becomes the first in the Cedar Rapids market to launch a 4:30 a.m. newscast.



