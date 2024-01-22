KCET to Rebrand as PBS SoCal Plus

LOS ANGELES—PBS SoCal, Southern California's flagship PBS station, has announced a rebranding that will consolidate both the KCET and PBS SoCal local PBS stations under one name: PBS SoCal.

Starting Tues. Feb. 6, the KCET broadcast channel will be referred to as ‘PBS SoCal Plus’ in order for both PBS flagship broadcast stations in Southern California to be under one unified brand, the public broadcaster said.

The programming that viewers are currently used to seeing on KCET will not change, the stations said.

“PBS SoCal and KCET merged in 2018, and since then, we have grown into a strong public media entity serving Southern California that reflects the diversity of our region and provides a full schedule of beloved and trusted PBS programs,” explained PBS SoCal president and CEO Andrew Russell. “While the broadcast channel name may be changing, the programs that viewers love on KCET—Artbound, Lost LA, Father Brown, Must See Movies and more -- will remain available on the channel and across all of our platforms. Our honored tradition, built by KCET, of producing original, thoughtful and inspiring content around the arts, local culture, environment, news and public affairs remains core to our deep commitment of serving our community with high-quality public media.”

The organization said that it had decided to make the change to unify its brand under one name, PBS SoCal, to improve efficiency and create better awareness.

PBS SoCal has already consolidated the two websites under the PBS SoCal name, making it easier for visitors to discover programming, editorial content and resources, as well as making it more efficient for the organization to manage video assets and content.

Viewers’ favorite programs will all be available to stream on one website destination pbssocal.org. Both KCET and PBS SoCal’s social media platforms and YouTube content will soon also be consolidated under the PBS SoCal brand.

The organization also said that the brand simplification reflects PBS SoCal's strategy of adapting a digital world and strengthening connections to a community where more audiences are engaging on streaming platforms.

Currently, a combined seven broadcast channels are managed by PBS SoCal and are available to almost 19 million viewers in ten counties across Southern California through traditional linear broadcast television, as well as on the website, the PBS and PBS KIDS apps, YouTube and with highlighted content on social media platforms.

“While traditional, over-the-air, broadcast programming and scheduling efforts will continue to be as vital as ever to our organization’s success, the new branding effort recognizes the current media landscape and PBS SoCal’s commitment to on-demand and digital-first content for both regional and nationwide audiences,” commented PBS SoCal senior vice president of marketing and communications Dan Ferguson.

Over-the-air, local viewers will continue to be able to watch their favorite KCET (now ‘PBS SoCal Plus’) programming on 28.1 while PBS SoCal viewers will continue on 50.1. Cable and satellite carriers will host PBS SoCal Plus content on the same channels previously carrying KCET. Viewers will still see the broadcast call letters of KCET referenced during FCC mandated station identifier breaks.