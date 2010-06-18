Kazakhstan 7 Channel builds tapeless news production workflow

Kazakhstan's 7 Channel, a new national channel based in Astana, is using an Omneon media storage and processing platform to support a highly automated, tapeless news production workflow.

Representing one of the first applications of tapeless broadcast technologies in Kazakhstan, the deployment of the Omneon MediaGrid active storage system and the Omneon Spectrum media server systems allows 7 Channel to realize fast, reliable media processing in a flexible model for news production and playout.

The broadcaster has installed its new Omneon MediaGrid system to provide centralized storage for all divisions of the facility, including the newsroom, archive, post production and air control room. As 7 Channel continues to refine its operations, it will integrate the Omneon MediaGrid with Adobe Premiere Pro systems to enable edit-in-place functionality. This capability promises not only to streamline the production workflow, but also to reduce costs associated with tape and VTR purchases, maintenance and repair.

The Spectrum video servers installed within the air control room provide two ingest channels and two playout channels. One playout channel supports 7 Channel's main broadcast, and the second serves as a source in the news production studio. The Omneon platform is integrated with a Media Alliance newsroom system, Pebble Beach Systems automation solution, Pixel Power CG, Sony XDCAM cameras and IQ infrastructure modules from Snell. Moscow-based systems integrator I.S.P.A.-Engineering installed the Omneon systems.