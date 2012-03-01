KATV delivers HD with JVC

JVC Professional Products Company, a division of JVC Americas Corp., announced that KATV, the ABC affiliate in Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR (DMA #56), is delivering local HD news to its viewers using more than 20 JVC ProHD cameras. The station has purchased 15 GY-HM790Us, five GY-HD250Us, and two GY-HM750U cameras for studio and ENG use.

There are now three television stations in the Little Rock market using JVC ProHD cameras. FOX affiliate KLRT (Newport Television) and NBC affiliate KARK (Nexstar Broadcasting Group) also use ProHD cameras for field and studio operations.

KATV is affiliated with Allbritton Communications Company, which is based in Arlington, VA, and recently standardized on JVC ProHD cameras at six of its stations. The new cameras are part of an overall transition to local HD news production for all stations in the group.

Between its two studios, KATV is using eight GY-HM790U cameras, which are connected via fiber-optic cable instead of triax.

KATV went live with its JVC studio cameras in August and has been using ProHD camcorders in the field since last spring. Church said JVC’s native file recording for Adobe Premiere Pro was ideal because the NLE was already in use throughout the station group. With no wasted time ingesting or transcoding footage, the new cameras provide a much more efficient workflow than the tape-based camcorders they replaced.

The GY-HM750U is designed to deliver outstanding 1920 x 1080 images in a small, lightweight form factor. It records at selectable data rates up to 35Mb/s and can record HD footage in 720p, 1080p and 1080i, as well as SD footage (480i). Building on the modular approach of the GY-HM790U, it includes a 68-pin chassis connector that creates a clean, direct interface with various modules; no external cables are needed. Plus, a new feature allows simultaneous recording to both SDHC cards for instant backup or client copy.