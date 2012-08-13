Katsunori Yamanouchi appointed VP of Sony Professional Solutions Europe

Sony has announced the appointment of Katsunori Yamanouchi as Vice President of its Professional Solutions Europe (PSE) business.

Yamanouchi joined Sony's Professional Solutions Group in 1989 and has gained extensive international management experience through roles in the European, US and Asia-Pacific regions. From 2003-09 he successfully lead Sony's professional business in the CIS, MEA and German-speaking territories. In 2009, he returned to his native Japan, heading up Planning & Marketing Dept., Content Creation Solutions Division, a role in which he took global responsibility for the core product and solutions developments underpinning Sony's leadership in the professional Broadcast and Media industries.

He replaces Naomi Climer, who has been promoted to a new global post within the Sony group after 6 years leading the PSE business. Based at the Sony Pictures studio lot in L.A., Climer will lead the development of a new global business focussed on the provision of media cloud services.