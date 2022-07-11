Kathleen Gerrow Named VP & News Director for CBS Stations in Philly

PHILADELPHIA—Veteran Philadelphia news executive Kathleen Gerrow has been named vice president and news director at CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Philadelphia, including KYW-TV (CBS), WPSG-TV (CW), the CBS News Philly streaming channel and CBSPhilly.com.

A Philadelphia native, Gerrow is returning to KYW-TV, where she worked as a news producer from 1983-96. She has spent the past 26 years at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia, including the last 10 years as that station’s assistant news director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kathy back to KYW,” said Kelly Frank, president and general manager of CBS News and Stations’ Philadelphia properties. “As someone who has had a hand in producing coverage of every big story in this market for four decades, there are few, if any, broadcast and streaming news managers who have more Philly news experience than Kathy. Additionally, she has earned a wonderful reputation as a respected and collaborative team leader.”

“As someone who began my television news career at KYW it is an absolute joy to return to a place where I learned so much and so many wonderful friendships were established,” Gerrow said. “The opportunity to take on an exciting new role in my hometown, come back to a news organization with such a great legacy and work alongside the outstanding team at CBS News Philly is a humbling honor.”

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in English, Gerrow began her news career as a reporter for KYW Newsradio.