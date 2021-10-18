KASA-TV Debuts Locally Produced Spanish-Language Newscasts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Telemundo Nuevo México/KASA-TV is launching local Spanish language newscasts at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. (local time) on weekdays on October 18, making it the state’s only Albuquerque-based local Spanish newscast.

“Noticias Telemundo Nuevo México” will be anchored by Alejandro Contreras, who will work with reporters Sergio Guerrero and Jaime Prieto on the newscast.

The newscast will be done in partnership KOB-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Albuquerque and will be produced from KOB’s studios. KOB bilingual meteorologist Ivan Cabrera will deliver local weather forecasts for KASA’s news audiences.

Alejandro Contreras (Image credit: Telemundo)

“We are very excited to present Noticias Telemundo Nuevo Mexico, the state’s only local Spanish-language newscast that is anchored in Albuquerque with field reporters covering stories throughout New Mexico and to do it in partnership with KOB-TV to produce our news programs from their studios,” said Tony Canales, president/general manager, Telemundo Nuevo México. “Our team is working really hard behind the scenes to give our audiences the first-in-class news programming that will help them stay informed, day in and day out.”

KOB 4 vice president and general manager Michelle Donaldson added that “KOB 4 is proud to partner with our colleagues at Telemundo Nuevo México to strengthen our coverage for all New Mexicans. Collaboration, respect, and recognizing and including the different voices within our communities – these are more important than ever.”

The launch of Telemundo Nuevo Mexico’s locally produced newscasts follows NBCUniversal Local’s recent acquisition of KASA. With this acquisition, NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo station footprint expanded from 30 to 31 markets.