KASA-TV Debuts Locally Produced Spanish-Language Newscasts
The recently acquired NBCU Telemundo affiliate begins “Noticias Telemundo Nuevo México” newscasts
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Telemundo Nuevo México/KASA-TV is launching local Spanish language newscasts at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. (local time) on weekdays on October 18, making it the state’s only Albuquerque-based local Spanish newscast.
“Noticias Telemundo Nuevo México” will be anchored by Alejandro Contreras, who will work with reporters Sergio Guerrero and Jaime Prieto on the newscast.
The newscast will be done in partnership KOB-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Albuquerque and will be produced from KOB’s studios. KOB bilingual meteorologist Ivan Cabrera will deliver local weather forecasts for KASA’s news audiences.
“We are very excited to present Noticias Telemundo Nuevo Mexico, the state’s only local Spanish-language newscast that is anchored in Albuquerque with field reporters covering stories throughout New Mexico and to do it in partnership with KOB-TV to produce our news programs from their studios,” said Tony Canales, president/general manager, Telemundo Nuevo México. “Our team is working really hard behind the scenes to give our audiences the first-in-class news programming that will help them stay informed, day in and day out.”
KOB 4 vice president and general manager Michelle Donaldson added that “KOB 4 is proud to partner with our colleagues at Telemundo Nuevo México to strengthen our coverage for all New Mexicans. Collaboration, respect, and recognizing and including the different voices within our communities – these are more important than ever.”
The launch of Telemundo Nuevo Mexico’s locally produced newscasts follows NBCUniversal Local’s recent acquisition of KASA. With this acquisition, NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo station footprint expanded from 30 to 31 markets.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.